Waves Women’s Tennis Begins Season with Wins, Awards

The Pepperdine Waves women’s tennis team began their spring season with a strong showing at a tournament in Nevada and by sweeping the West Coast Conference weekly awards.

The Waves finished the three-day Freeman Memorial Tournament in Las Vegas on Jan. 14 with eight singles wins and five doubles wins. All-American tennis players Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, the fourth-ranked doubles team in the nation, went undefeated in the tournament. Two days later, Broadus and Tjen were named the WCC Doubles Team of the Week, and their teammate Lisa Zaar was named the Singles Player of the Week. Zaar went 2-1 in the Freeman Memorial Tournament.

Broadus, a junior, and Tjen, a senior, have now won the conference’s tandem of the week honor 10 times. Zaar, a graduate student, is a four-time winner of weekly singles player honor.

Broadus and Tjen went 3-0 in Nevada. They downed Oklahoma State’s Ange Oby Kajuru and Anastasiya Komar, the sixth-rated doubles team in the nation, in the final of their doubles draw. Before that, the Waves duo beat 38th-ranked Malwina Rowinska and Qavia Lopez of Florida. Tjen and Broadus opened the event up with a win over UNLV’s Zita Kovacs and Salsa Aher.

Zaar also opened the tournament up with a win. She downed the second-ranked singles player in the nation, Oby Kajuru of Oklahoma State. Zaar beat Florida’s Carly Briggs, the 38th-ranked singles player in the next round. Zaar was downed by Oklahoma State’s Komar in the finale.

Waves players Nikki Redelijk, a senior, and freshmen Jasmine Conway and Vivian Yang also competed in the tournament.

Pepperdine will host the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The Waves play San Diego State on Friday at 10 a.m. and will play either LSU or LMU on Saturday at 10 a.m.

