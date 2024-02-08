Calendar for the week of Feb. 8

THURS, FEB. 8

PARK TALES AT MALIBU BLUFFS PARK

Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. For ages 2-5 with their parent or caregiver. On Thursday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. To sign up, see library staff, or register online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

THURS, FEB. 8

MUSIC AND MOVIE TRIVIA

Join Malibu Community Services staff for Music and Movie Trivia on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Put your knowledge to the test and take a trip down memory lane as you reminisce about great music that made you sing and dance, and classic movies that made you laugh and cry. Complimentary. RSVP required.

THURS, FEB. 8

WINTER JUBILATIONS

Join the Malibu community on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library. Hosted by the Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. A gathering themed to celebrate joy in a time of whelming possibilities, to give voice to the true nature of vitality modeled on the natural world, and to attend to the power of love and joy. The gathering features selected poets, an open mic, and conversation. Complimentary, no RSVP required.

THURS, FEB. 8

ART TREK

Create unique works of art using a variety of materials. Each month, participants will focus on a new theme. $10 material fee due at class. December theme. Partridge in a Pear tree, January theme. Blueberries on a Branch, February theme. Year of the Dragon Masks. Instructed by Lorelle Paterson. The workshop is on Thursday, Feb 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Malibu Senior Center. Class costs $5; materials are $10. For more information, visit www.malibucity.org/Calendar.

THURS, FEB. 8

MALIBU MIDDLE SCHOOL MUSICAL PRESENTS: ‘FROZEN JR.’

Come enjoy a story of true love where two sisters experience mysteries of magic, tragedy, and a long journey to find their confidence and inner powers in the upcoming Malibu Middle School musical, “Frozen Jr.,” running Feb. 8-11. The royal sisters of Arendelle, Anna and Elsa, deal with matters of friendship, family, and love with some irresistible characters along the way, including Olaf the snowman, Kristoff and Sven the reindeer, Oaken, Pabbie and Bulda, and the Hidden Folk. It is truly a magical frozen tale!

FRI, FEB. 9

MOTHER-SON VALENTINE’S DAY DANCE AT MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH

Mothers and sons are invited to join Malibu Pacific Church on Friday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a night of dancing, magic, games, and fun! Dinner, dessert, and entertainment are provided. The cost is $65 per person attending. Please register the mom and each child. Refunds cannot be issued after Feb. 1 due to food and other planning costs. If you have something that comes up before that, please let us know ASAP. For more information visit www.danceinmalibu.com/.

SAT, JAN. 10

FATHER-DAUGHTER VALENTINE’S DANCE AT MALIBU PACIFIC CHURCH

Fathers and daughters are invited to join Malibu Pacific Church on Saturday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a night of dancing, magic, games, and fun! Dinner, dessert, and entertainment are provided. The cost is $65 per person attending. Please register the father and each daughter attending. Refunds cannot be issued after Feb. 1 due to food costs. If you have something that comes up before that, please let us know ASAP. For more information visit www.danceinmalibu.com/.

MON, FEB. 12

CITY COUNCIL MEETING

The next Malibu City Council meeting is on Monday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m., in-person at City Hall and virtually via Zoom. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.malibucity.org/video.

TUES, FEB. 13

CELEBRATE THE YEAR OF THE DRAGON AT KRISTY’S MALIBU

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Kristy’s Malibu. Two seatings at 5:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. Traditional Lion Dance and feed the lion for good fortune. For reservaations email kristysvillagecafe@yahoo.com.

WED, FEB. 14

ORGANICS RECYCLING TRAINING AND KITCHEN CADDY GIVEAWAY

The City of Malibu is offering a free kitchen collection bin (limit one per household) to encourage the community to participate in its mandatory organics recycling program. To receive a free kitchen caddy, attend this virtual training on Wed, Feb. 14, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. The Zoom meeting link is posted at MalibuCity.org/organics. Each caddy is easy to fill, carry (1.9 gallons), empty, and clean (dishwasher safe). Supplies are limited.

Find out why this is such an important program and how you can help

Learn how to source separate organics to avoid contamination

Discover the difference between organic and yard waste

After the virtual workshop, email Mbuilding@malibucity.org or call (310) 456-2489 ext. 390 to schedule your pickup at City Hall. Then, you will show identification with a Malibu address and proof of attendance (keyword will be provided in the presentation). For more information about the statewide organic waste and food recovery law, visit MalibuCity.org/organics. Download Waste Management’s Food Waste flyer.

THURS, FEB. 15

MUSIC TOGETHER FOR BABIES AND TODDLERS AT THE MALIBU LIBRARY

Families will sing, move, and play child-friendly instruments together. For children ages 0-3 and their caregivers. Sponsored by the Friends of the Malibu Library. At the Malibu Library from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

SAT, FEB. 17

HHW/E-WASTE COLLECTION BEHIND CITY HALL

Properly dispose of certain types of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronic waste on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the upper parking lot of City Hall. All containers must be clearly labeled to identify the contents. Maximum amount of paint/motor oil accepted is 15 gallons or 125 pounds per trip.

Accepted materials list:

Paint (water-based only)

Used motor oil

Anti-freeze

Automotive and household batteries

Compact fluorescent bulbs (unbroken)

Electronics

The city schedules its events on the third Saturday in February, April, June, August, and October. Rain cancels the event.

Masks are not currently required at this public event. Participants are strongly encouraged to remain in their vehicles. Please stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or have recently traveled internationally. Visit www.888CleanLA.com for information about the county’s HHW events.

SAT, FEB. 17

CAFFEINATED VERSE

Caffeinated Verse includes a featured reader, Kim Dower, followed by an open mic format, on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Malibu Library.

MON, FEB. 19

PRESIDENTS DAY: CITY HALL CLOSED

City Hall will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day. Special holiday hours for city parks and facilities will be posted in the News & Announcements section of the website homepage the week prior to the holiday.

The Malibu Municipal Code prohibits construction of any kind on city holidays (M.M.C. 8.24.050(G)).

WED, FEB. 21

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES WITH CLARE FRANK

The Malibu Library Speaker Series presents former firefighter Clare Frank, discussing her book “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire.” Frank served as the State of California’s first and only female chief of fire protection. She began firefighting at age 17 and worked her way through the ranks, handling fire and rescue emergencies and major disasters in both urban and rural settings. Along the way, she earned a spot on an elite state command team, a bachelor’s in fire administration, a law degree, a master’s in creative writing, and several leadership awards. Frank’s book, “Burnt: A Memoir of Fighting Fire,” was published in 2023 and is an inspiring, richly detailed, and open-hearted account of an extraordinary life in fire. It chronicles the transformation of a young adult determined to prove her mettle into a scarred and sensitive veteran, grappling with the weight of her duties as chief of fire protection — one of the highest-ranking women in Cal Fire history — while record-setting fires engulf her home state. This event will take place at Malibu Library from 7 to 8:30 p.m. RSVPs are required. Malibu Village Books will sell copies of “Burnt” at the event.

SAT, FEB. 24

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative, poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall. On Saturday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market at Legacy Park.

LOSS SUPPORT GROUP AT MALIBU CITY HALL

This support group is designed to offer connection, community, and hope to those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Share your experiences with others who have experienced a similar loss. Moderated by volunteer Roxy DeCou. This complimentary program is on Dec. 20, Jan. 3 and 17, and Feb. 7 and 21, on Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489 ext. 357, or at malibuseniorcenter@malibucity.org.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

WELLNESS WORKSHOPS

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. Instructed by The Mindry, TheMindry.com. The first workshop is Yin Yoga and Group Meditation on Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. Ages 18 and over. Followed by a Restorative Soundback at 2:30 p.m. for ages 55 and over. The third workshop is Breathwork and Stress Management on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 through 17. Pre-register at malibucity.org/register.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...