Waves women’s soccer great Williams added to Team USA roster

Lynn Williams, one of the top players in Pepperdine women’s soccer history, will compete in the City of Light.

Williams, currently a standout for the National Women Soccer League’s NJ/NY Gotham FC, was elevated to the United States Women’s National Team’s 18-person roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 12.

Waves head coach Tim Ward said Williams inclusion on the Olympic team is deserved.

“Lynn’s professionalism, leadership, and sacrificial attitude is something that all of us here at Pepperdine know about,” he said in a statement. “But when you partner that with her consistent excellence both with the USWNT and in the NWSL, we believe that she was an obvious choice to represent our country at these Olympic Games!”

Williams was a member of the red, white, and blue squad that won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In that competition, the 2015 Pepperdine alumna made three caps including two starts for the USA.

Williams, a forward, scored one goal and made four appearances in the national team’s run to winning the 2024 Women’sCONCACAF Gold Cup this year.

Williams has 63 caps and 18 international goals for the team.

She is the NWSL’s all-time scoring leader with 79 goals.

Williams rang up 39 goals and 24 assists while playing for Pepperdine. She is first in program history with 15 game-winning goals and is Pepperdine’s first-ever first-team All-American.

Williams and the national team open the Olympics on July 25 with a contest against Zambia in Group B play.

