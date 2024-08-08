5.2 magnitude earthquake in Kern County felt across Southern California Tuesday night

Shaking from a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Kern County was felt across Southern California Tuesday night. The quake struck at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday evening in a remote area of central California. Aftershocks continued into Wednesday although there are no reports of injuries or major damage. At least two dozen aftershocks have since measured over 3.0 on the Richter scale according to USGS data. Critical infrastructure appears okay so far but the initial quake was strong enough to dislodge boulders onto the I-5 freeway at the Grapevine. In 1952 the area was hit with what was called the Kern County earthquake. That 7.5 magnitude quake killed a dozen people and injured hundreds of others. Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones said there’s a 5 percent chance Tuesday night’s temblor could be a prequel to a larger earth movement in the area.

