Waves of Flags 2022: Flag Lowering on Friday, Sept. 23 at Pepperdine University

Join alumni, students, parents, and community members to partake in this beloved Pepperdine tradition as we carefully remove the annual Waves of Flags display in Alumni Park on Friday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. This installation of 2,977 flags to honor those who died in the 9/11 attacks draws local and national attention, and has provided comfort and hope in the field of flags waving on our campus lawn. Show your Pepperdine spirit by wearing blue and orange, and join us for this rewarding service project. You have the opportunity to sign-up for a 4:00 or 5:30 time slot during registration, and more information will be provided to registrants (e.g. parking and meeting location).

Project open to those ages 12 years and older. Minors between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

You are invited to give a gift during the registration process which will go directly to the Pepperdine Waves of Flags Fund. Every year we need to respectfully retire and replace hundreds of worn flags. If you are unable to volunteer, you may still support the 9/11 memorial Waves of Flags project by donating to the project’s endowment. Please visit this campaign site for more information.

Please note that LA County’s COVID regulations are subject to change regarding access to campus. If changes occur, we will notify you of that change.

Submit accommodation requests to alumni@pepperdine.edu at the time of registration. Advance notice is requested to secure accommodations.

