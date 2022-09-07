Obituary: Laura Richardson 1953-2022

Beloved mother, sister & daughter Laura Richardson passed away from cancer on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Stanford Hospital. She was 68.

Laura, known as Lali, was the eldest daughter of Mitchell & Laura Voydat. Born Aug. 16, 1953, in New York City while her father completed his Columbia University doctorate, the family moved west, settling in Malibu in 1961.

Lali attended Webster elementary, where she skipped 5th grade. At USC, she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, graduating in 1974 with an Education degree. With an MBA from USC, Lali worked in Commercial Real Estate, Banking & managed all IT operations of her then-husband’s Mergers & Acquisitions Company.

Lali’s marriage produced two daughters, Christine and Meghan, who were the pride and joy of her life. Her family settled in Camarillo’s Sterling Hills, where they belonged to the Spanish Hills Country Club, and she was an avid tennis player.

After Lali’s marriage, she moved to Sycamore Park, where she became a favorite in the community as she walked her beloved dog, Puggle. During this time, Lali graduated from an accelerated nursing program and received a Masters in Public Health. Then, Lali began working for the State of CA as an Administrative Registered Nurse.

Lali was a passionate sports fan, attending USC Football games and tennis tournaments, including La Quinta’s BNP Paribas Open. She loved reading and going to the movies and will be sorely missed by family and friends who loved her so dearly for her kindness and compassion.

Lali is survived by her daughters, Dr. Christine Richardson (Zackary) and Meghan Harsh (Ross). She is survived by her mother, Laura Voydat, and siblings Mitch, Brice, Nina (David), Aimee, and Joseph. A Memorial Mass was held at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Lodi on Friday, Aug. 19, followed by lunch at Wine & Roses Winery.

