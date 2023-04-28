Waves men’s and women’s tennis teams record victories over BYU

The women’s team is ranked fifth nationally, and the men’s team is ranked 35th

The Pepperdine Waves men’s tennis team notched a dominant Senior Day victory at home, while the Waves women’s tennis team picked up a victory on the road.

The men’s squad defeated BYU 4-0 at Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center on Pepperdine’s campus on April 15. The same day, the women’s team beat BYU 5-2 in Provo, Utah.

The men’s team honored graduate students Daniel De Jonge, Eero Vasa, and Tim Zeitvogel, and senior Eric Hadigian before sweeping BYU.

Redshirt sophomore Robert Shelton and freshman Max Wuelfing recorded a 6-1 over BYU’s Dominik Jakovljevic and Redd Owen to give Pepperdine the doubles point. Redshirt freshman Linus Carlsson Halldin and junior Pietro Fellin also picked up a win — 6-4 — in doubles play over Zach Fuchs and Brigham Andrus for the Waves.

Wuelfing recorded a 6-2, 6-3 win over Andrus in singles play, then Shelton defeated Owen 6-1, 6-2. The Waves’ Maxi Homberg, a freshman, solidified the victory with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Fuchs.

The win gave Pepperdine, ranked 35th nationally, a 14-8 overall record and 6-1 record in the West Coast Conference heading into their match at San Francisco on Friday.

The Waves women’s squad, ranked fifth nationally, defeated BYU 5-2, recording its 12th consecutive victory over the Cougars.

BYU won the doubles point, but Pepperdine bounced back to win five of six singles matches.

Lisa Zaar, a senior, won 6-1, 6-2 over Emilee Astle and then sophomore Savannah Broadus downed Tina Li 6-4, 6-1. Graduate student Anna Campana defeated Emmie Moore 6-4, 6-3. Junior Janice Tjen was victorious over Bobo Huan 7-5, 6-3 to solidify the Pepperdine win. Nikki Redelijk, a junior, also beat Helen Jiao 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).

Janice Tjen and the Waves women’s tennis team defeated BYU 5-2 in Provo, Utah on April 15. Photo by Kennedy Duke.

Pepperdine’s Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, a graduate student, was defeated by Jacque Dunyon 6-4, 6-1 in singles. In doubles, Astle and Dunyon beat Broadus and Tjen, the top-ranked pair in the nation, 6-2, and Jiao and Kara Wheatley beat Campana and Redelijk 6-0.

The Waves have a 14-2 overall record and 5-0 record in the WCC. They host San Francisco on Friday.

