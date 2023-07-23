Waves Claim All-Sports Trophy for Fifth Time

Pepperdine programs tops in Division I-AAA, consisting of 100 NCAA schools that do not have football programs

Pepperdine University won the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association All-Sports Trophy for the second straight year on July 6.

The university was bestowed the honor due to the overall success of Pepperdine sports teams this past school year.

Pepperdine Director of Athletics Dr. Steve Potts thanked the athletic directors body for the award.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized for the successes of our talented student-athletes and the coaches that lead them,” Potts noted.

The trophy’s winner is determined by the success an institution has in sports recognized by the DI-AAA ADA which include baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track, and women’s volleyball. DI-AAA is made up of 100 NCAA schools that do not have football programs.

Pepperdine earned the majority of its points by way of the men’s golf and women’s golf teams reaching the NCAA quarterfinals in their sports, the men’s tennis team reaching the NCAA second round, and the women’s tennis team reaching the NCAA Super Regional.

The Waves have now won the trophy five times.

Pepperdine won the award in 2004-05, 2005-06, and 2011-12.

DI-AAA ADA President and University of North Carolina Asheville Director of Athletics Janet Cone congratulated Pepperdine for winning the trophy again. She also acknowledged Xavier University and Creighton University, which finished in second and third place for the trophy.

