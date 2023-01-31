Update: Water usage restricted for all Dist 29 customers from Feb 1 to Feb 2

Updated information: LA County Waterworks District 29 notified the City of Malibu that all District No. 29 customers must restrict water use to essential drinking and sanitation needs Wednesday, February 1, 2:00 PM – Thursday, February 2, 2:00 PM due to a Los Angeles County Public Works project that will impact water supplies. (It was postponed by 24 hours). Please turn off all landscape irrigation and do not fill swimming pools. Public Works will be connecting a new section of pipe along PCH between Temescal Canyon Road and Entrada Drive in City of Los Angeles as part of its Malibu Branch Feeder 30-inch Realignment project. Water service will not be interrupted, but will be extremely limited during this period. For water use information call (877) 637-3661 weekdays, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more project information, see the fact sheet: https://dpw.lacounty.gov/GIS/ProjectsMap/Home/iKGoogleStreetView?project_ID=WWD2900062&printable=1.

—

On Tuesday and Wednesday, January 31 and February 1, Los Angeles County Public Works will be connecting a new section of pipe to the existing transmission main along PCH as part of the Los Angeles County Waterworks District No. 29, Malibu Branch Feeder 30-inch Realignment project.



Location: PCH, east of Temescal Cyn Rd, to west of Entrada Drive



Work site: Crews will be working along the northbound shoulder of PCH. The northbound right lane on PCH will be closed.



Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 2:00 PM, through Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 2:00 PM



During this connection, water service will not be interrupted. However, there will be a shutdown of the transmission main, and water supply will be extremely limited during this period.



ALL District No. 29 customers MUST RESTRICT WATER USAGE to essential drinking and sanitation needs during the project work dates and hours.



Customers are requested to please turn off all landscape irrigation and do not fill swimming pools, as they are not considered essential.



An updated notification will be sent to notify when customers may resume normal water usage. Your patience during this construction is greatly appreciated.



For water use information or questions, contact Waterworks District 29 Customer Service at 877-637-3661 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday. For after-hours assistance, call LA County Public Works 24-hour Dispatch Center at 800-675-4357 (HELP).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...