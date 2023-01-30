The following incidents were reported between Dec. 30 to Jan. 8

12/30

Burglary

A property near La Piedra State Beach was broken into and $9,300 worth of electronic items were stolen. The victim noticed the sliding door was shattered and their property was ransacked. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

12/30

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the stolen items included an iPhone, a Louis Vuitton wallet, multiple credit cards abd $200 in cash. The victim was later informed of multiple fraudulent charges made in a grand total of $72,581. The victim was also informed of a $15,000 transferred from their savings account to an unknown account.

12/30

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim was unloading items and left their purse under the driver seat floorboard and upon return, their wallet was on the floor outside on the floor and various credit cards were stolen. An estimated $11,031 was charged to their credit cards in Canoga Park. There was no physical damage made to the vehicle.

1/6

Grand theft

A designer hat worth $2,050 was stolen from Teressa Foglia, a retail store at Cross Creek Road. The security footage recorded the incident and was submitted for evidence.

1/7

Burglary

A home on Dume Drive was broken into and ransacked. The victim said several items were out of place and the sliding door was shattered. There were no security cameras or alarm system at the property.

1/8

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid the key underneath the driver side wheel and upon return, the key was missing and their belongings were stolen. The victim received a notification of a $11,833 charge made to their credit card at an Apple Store in Canoga Park.

