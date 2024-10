Vote Centers Open in Malibu

By

OCT. 26 – Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5

Malibu City Hall

23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu 90265

Hours: Oct. 26 to Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westlake Village City Hall

31200 Oak Crest Drive, Westlake Village

Hours: Oct. 26 to Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Founders Hall

200 Civic Center Way, Calabasas

Hours: Oct. 26 to Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

4 DAY VOTE CENTERS IN MALIBU AREA NOV. 2 TO ELECTION DAY, NOV. 5

Christian Science Church-Malibu

28635 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Hours: Nov. 2 to 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Malibu High School

30215 Morning View Drive, Malibu 90265

Hours: Nov. 2 to 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Topanga Library

122 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga

Hours: Nov. 2 to 4: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 5: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

