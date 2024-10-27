Legacy of Bruce Lee honored by Malibu youth through training

Bruce Lee Foundation’s Warrior Academy teaches physical, mental and emotional discipline to Malibu youth

The Bruce Lee Foundation’s Warrior Academy has brought the wisdom and legacy of the martial arts master to the youth of Malibu.

In partnership with Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, the Warrior Academy, designed by Bruce Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, shares her father’s teaching through 10 weeks of martial arts and mindfulness training — creating fun and engaging sessions facilitated by professional martial arts instructors.

The program is designed to challenge students to practice discipline and grow physically, mentally and emotionally — mastering their minds like the celebrated martial arts master.

Shannon visited the academy for the fifth-week session and led the youth in practices in finding balance, based on her father’s quote “Here is natural instinct and here is control. You are to combine the two in harmony.”

Shannon Lee leads students in a mindfulness practice at the Warrior Academy. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

“We talk about what is instinct, what is harmony? Why do we want to have balance in these things?” Shannon said. “If we are too far in our instinct, we are out of control — like an animal. But if we are too far in our control we’re like a robot. We give these kids ideas to think about and go out and practice putting the mental and emotional into the physical – building these tools.”

Students are challenged to empower them to have confidence in their body and feel in control of their attitude and mental wellness.

Sessions open with a Bruce Lee quote leading into a discussion about the skills students should foster, and how they could build those skills. Next, they are led through a warm-up and then physical martial arts drills that teach the youth about practical self-defense and physical control. Following the physical practice, the youth cool down with a mindfulness practice and settling in with journaling to cement the lesson of the day.

Students focus on their sparring session with instructors Gavin Teragawa and Austin Liu at the Warrior Academy. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

Warrior Academy instructor Austin Liu said the youth learn invaluable lessons through the academy, and said he is honored to pass along wisdom he has learned through practicing martial arts and learning from the teachings of his hero, Bruce Lee.

“It’s important that kids learn some form of martial art because it helps you regulate your own emotion and helps you better yourself,” Liu said. “It comes with supreme accountability. It’s healthy for kids to strengthen their minds, spirits, and bodies. Kids today struggle a lot with anxiety and self-confidence, and martial arts helps you be more confident and make you less likely to be bullied.”

Instructor and videographer Yoshi Wainwright said he has seen the program inspire the youth and has been happy to see the kids motivated to better themselves each week.

“It’s very cool to see the beginnings of these kids getting the hang of a jab cross hook and seeing that it’s an exciting thing for them to learn. We’re seeing them actually learn to move, have it be second nature to get in their stance, and see them not feel awkward and gaining that self-confidence,” Wainwright said. “They aren’t feeling like they’repretending to punch like they’re punching, they are punching. It’s so cool to see that confidence grow.”

Instructor Gavin Teragawa said it’s important to bridge the legacy from Bruce Lee to today’s youth and explained that Lee’s teaching offers a critical foundation to build a successful life.

“Bruce Lee is personal hero and it’s important to introduce them to his art and his philosophies in a way that can teach them practical fighting skills but also how to apply those universal concepts that you learn in martial arts to their everyday lives,” Teragawa said.

Liu also explained that it is important to him to pass on the teachings of Bruce Lee.

“Bruce Lee was a huge hero and inspiration to both us [Teragawa] and is the reason why we got into martial arts, so to work with the Bruce Lee Foundation and Warrior Academy is almost like paying it forward,” Liu said.

Kasey Earnest, CEO at the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, said it’s really special to partner with the Bruce Lee Foundation because it is the perfect programming combining intentional physical moving and body awareness with meditation and mindfulness.

“The students are in awe of the icon and legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, so to have that type of influence here and giving them that level of attention is very exciting to them,” Earnest said. “The instructors are incredible teachers that are really patient with the kids and allow them to explore different moves and movements.”

Shannon Lee said it’s important to teach communities that it’s the personal work, the self-reflection and the willingness to work hard at his skills that equipped Bruce Lee with the tools to make the impact that he made around the world and has stood as his lasting legacy.

“As a person of color, as an exciting figure — he’s a wonderful role model that had a positive impact on the world,” Shannon said. “He has exemplified what is possible if we really step into ourselves and our practice. For me it’s about spreading his message and keeping his legacy alive.”

Shannon Lee, instructors, and students of the Warrior Academy pose for a photo after their training session. Photos by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

