Veterans saluted and honored at 24th annual Veterans Day ceremony

‘Legacy of Generations of Service’ highlights veterans throughout our nation’s military history

Stuart Ranch Road was lined with waving American flags leading visitors to Malibu City Hall for the 24th annual Veterans Day Public Ceremony.

This year’s program was titled “United We Stand” and the theme of the ceremony was “Legacy of Generations of Service.”

The City Hall Civic Theater was filled with veterans and their families, honorees, presenters, event sponsors, and fellow patriots who gathered to honor the heroes that have served or are serving their country.

The event was hosted by the Malibu Navy League, Pepperdine University, City of Malibu, and the Malibu Association of Realtors with the mission of bringing together local businesses, schools, and organizations to commemorate Veterans Day. The program was led by Master of Ceremonies Chris Garcia, an American businessman and former U.S. government official.

The program highlighted the service and history of military dedication of six servicemen and their families, representing the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force.

Those honored were Dann Rippinger (Navy), Commander Dan Stark (Navy), Colonel Jack F. Jones (Army), Don McClay (Navy), Dr. Bill Peters (Marine Corps), and Dr. Bob Eisenhart (Air Force).

Each of these men spoke on their time in the military and the history and significance of military service within their families and communities. Each highlighted the danger of sacrifice asked for by their service, but also the immense importance and call of duty of their dedication to their country and military.

Among the honorees, the first to speak was Rippinger, a former A-6 bombardier and navigator. In the spirit of Legacy of Generations of Service, Rippinger began by expressing his pride in his family’s history of service and the ultimate sacrifice that military service could call upon families of servicemen and women. He explained that both his uncle and his brother, Francis and Tom Rippinger, were lost during their duty to the country.

“You could say service was in my DNA. I was a son of the greatest generation. My mother and father both served in World War II,” Rippinger said. “During my flying tours, I had over 2,000 hours of tours and over 400 carrier landings. I am proud to have served and grateful for what this country provides.”

As a Carrier Wing Eleven’s Weapons Officer, Stark expressed the dedication and hardship of serving his country as a young man, but said he was proud to have been among the individuals who protect the country.

“By the time I was 24 years of age, I was on my second nine-month combat cruise in the South Pacific. My job was as a weapons officer on the flight deck,” Stark said. “Flight deck is a dangerous place, and you grow up quick when you’re a young man dodging whirling propellers and screaming jet engines. It makes a man of you.”

He next introduced his grandson Lucas, who is now a student at St. Catherines Academy, which has a military tradition that teaches leadership and discipline. He expressed pride in his grandson’s aspiration to be part of the next generation of military heroes.

Battalion and Joint Task Force 6 Commander Jones expressed appreciation and gratitude for not just the veterans honored on Veterans Day, but the families that stay behind and help support their servicemen and women around the world.

“Let’s acknowledge the families of servicemembers and veterans who help win the war of the burdens of their sacrifice,” Jones said. “To the mothers, fathers, spouses, and children, our military men and women thank you. Your love, support, and resilience are the backbone of this country, and we can’t tell the families how much we appreciate them.”

The two-hour program featured an opening dance by LA Swing and Dance Posse, a rendition of the national anthem from singer Gannon Hays of Pepperdine, Pledge of Allegiance led by Boy Scout Troop 224 and the Cub Scout Pack and an invocation from Pepperdine University Vice President of Community Belonging Jaye Goosby Smith.

Later in the program, singer Yolanda Tolentino led the audience in an acapella rendition of “God Bless the USA.”

Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall shared an original veterans-inspired poem titled “Coming Home.” Adding to the event’s poetry was Skylar Graham, a sixth-grader from Our Lady of Malibu School, with her poem, “Thank You Veterans.”

Additionally, the program also featured musical performances by the OLM School Choir, mother and son duo Gina and Leo Longo, singer/songwriter Kathy Bee, performer Matthew Lee, and country recording artist and songwriter Kris Londyn.

The last honoree who spoke was Eisenhart, a member of the U.S. Army Security Agency, who chose to forgo his moment of military acknowledgement, instead opting to honor his late father, Col. Donald Eisenhart. The younger Eisenhart highlighted his father’s entire military career and expressed how much his father meant to him to this day, and since his passing in 2003, at the age of 92. In a heartfelt moment, he expressed his love for his father and pride in his service.

“He has been awarded many honors in his 33 years of service, and he was my hero,” Eisenhart said.

