In a shocking incident on Thursday night, the Tracy Park Gallery in Malibu fell victim to vandalism when a homeless man threw boulders through all of its windows. The assailant was swiftly apprehended by diligent security guards and handed over to the Lost Hills Sheriff, leading to his immediate arrest.

Gallery owner Tracy Park expressed relief that none of the artwork was damaged or stolen during the rampage. In a statement, she commended International Protection Service (IPS) security for their quick response, saying, “I would like to thank IPS security for catching the [jerk] who threw boulders the size of my head through the windows of my gallery, and I would like to thank the Lost Hills Sheriff for arresting this [jerk]!”

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, prompting the former mayor Jefferson Zuma Jay Wagner and others to rally to Tracy Park’s assistance. The vandal targeted each window of the gallery, shattering them with boulders, but miraculously, the art within, including works by Toohda Slee, remained unscathed. The gallery was forced to close for two days due to the extensive damage.

Unfortunately, Tracy Park revealed that the gallery does not have insurance, making her personally responsible for the repair costs as a triple net lessee. Despite the financial setback, she expressed gratitude that the gallery is now back in business.

The perpetrator was arrested on the scene, but to Tracy Park’s dismay, she discovered the next day that he had been released on his own recognizance. The gallery owner is determined to seek justice and ensure that the individual responsible faces the consequences for the vandalization.

