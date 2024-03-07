Calendar for the week of March. 6

SUN, MAR. 10

STUDENT ART EXHIBIT CLOSING RECEPTION

The Community Services Department is pleased to announce the 2024 Student Art Exhibit. Children in grades TK-12 will display artwork at the Malibu City Gallery. The exhibit provides a forum that fosters creativity among student artists, educators, and the Malibu community. Artwork will be on display at the Malibu City Gallery, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Feb. 5 through March 8. Admission to the gallery is free, and it is open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A closing reception will be held Sunday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the artists with light refreshments and certificates.

SUN, MAR. 10

MALIBU FILM SOCIETY OSCAR PARTY RETURNS TO MALIBU

The entire community is invited to attend Malibu Film Society’s annual Academy Awards Party, to be held on Oscar Sunday, March 10. This year’s event will be held at the Malibu West Beach Club at 30756 Pacific Coast Highway (located on the sand at the very end of Zuma Beach). Doors for this year’s party will open at 3 p.m. for red-carpet arrivals and champagne reception, with the pre-show broadcast shown on a giant 15-foot screen. The awards ceremony will then be shown live starting at 4 p.m. The event includes free valet parking and an open bar, with a lavish four-course dinner provided by Monrose Catering. Recommended attire ranges from casual chic to dress-to-impress. There will also be an Oscar prediction contest, with the top prize going to the person with the most correct answers. Individual tickets range from $125-$175 per person, and can be purchased online at www.MalibuFilmSociety.org .

TUE., MARCH 12

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Tuesday, March 12, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing, and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23275.

WED, MAR. 13

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER

Enjoy a meal or drinks at Zinque in Malibu while supporting the Emily Shane Foundation SEA Program on Wednesday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. A percentage of all receipts will benefit The Emily Shane Foundation. Zinque is located in the Malibu Colony Plaza. For more information visit emilyshane.org.

THU., MARCH 14

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 14, from 2 to 2:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing, and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23276.

SAT, MAR. 16

CAFFEINATED VERSE: POETRY OPEN MIC

Join Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall to hear readings of original pieces written by local poets and bring a poem of your own to read during the open mic on Saturday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For adults. This event is part of the city’s free poetry workshops in partnership with Malibu Library, the Malibu Poet Laureate Committee, the Malibu Arts Commission, and the Friends of the Malibu Library, offering community members engaging, educational opportunities to find expression through poetry with a renowned local poet.

SAT, MAR. 16

SMMUSD PRESENTS: STAIRWAY OF THE STARS

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) will present Stairway of the Stars for the 73rd year, a musical extravaganza highlighting the outstanding music education programs, and showcasing the talents of students from every school in the district. Nearly 900 elementary, middle, and high school students will “star” in the “Stairway to the Stars” outdoor concert in the Santa Monica High School Greek Theatre on Saturday, March 16, at 4 p.m. The 2024 Stairway Honor Award will be presented to Julianna Di Giacomo. Di Giacomo attended Lincoln Middle School, where her choral director was Janet Schwabe, and Santa Monica High, where her choral director was Linda Anderson. Di Giacomo performed at many Stairway concerts as a student, and she graduated from Samohi in 1992. She is thankful for the wonderful music education she received while attending schools in the SMMUSD. To purchase tickets, go to www.StairwayoftheStars.org.

TUE., MARCH 19

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Tuesday, March 19, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23277.

WED, MAR. 20

MALIBU LIBRARY SPEAKER SERIES: DAVID AMBROZ

The Malibu Library Speaker Series presents national poverty and child welfare expert and advocate David Ambroz, discussing his book “A Place Called Home” on Wednesday, March 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Ambroz currently serves as the Head of Community Engagement (West) for Amazon. Previously he led corporate social responsibility for Walt Disney Television and served as president of the Los Angeles City Planning Commission and as a California Child Welfare Councilmember. After growing up homeless and then in foster care, he graduated from Vassar and later from UCLA School of Law. He is a foster dad and lives in Los Angeles. This event will take place at Malibu Library. RSVPs are required. Malibu Village Books will sell copies of “A Place Called Home” at the event.

THU., MARCH 21

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 21, from 2 to 2:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23278.

SAT, MAR. 23

THE RIPPLE EFFECT: A GENERATIVE POETRY WORKSHOP

Join the City of Malibu and the poetry community in a generative poetry workshop on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Michael Landon Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. When things ripple, they emanate from a center and move outwards. Ripples are an unfolding interaction. In terms of poetry, poems “ripple out” from us and join the ripple of existing and yet-to-be-penned poems, which creates a dialogue that continuously overlaps. Join us for a generative poetry writing workshop where we will sit in the “ripple” of each other’s energies, read, and discuss poems to stimulate our imaginations, and write original poems from prompts provided in the workshop. This workshop is for everyone, regardless of ability level. Participants should bring a pen and a notepad! Led by Malibu Poet Laureate Nathan Hassall.

TUE., MARCH 26

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Tuesday, March 26, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23279.

THU., MARCH 28

PARENT AND ME MUSIC CLASS WITH LOCAL MUSIC TEACHER SIERRA DRUMMOND

Little ones are invited to join Third Space Malibu’s “Parent and Me Music Class” on Thursday, March 28, from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Kids ages 6 months to 2.5 years old can shake, drum, sing and dance during a 45-minute workshop with local music teacher Sierra Drummond. Participants do not have to bring instruments as Third Space will provide shakers and Stapelstein elements to drum on. If interested, please RSVP at thirdspacemalibu.org/pages/workshops?event-id=23280.

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKET

The Malibu Farmers Market returns to the Library Plaza on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at 23555 Civic Center Way, adjacent to the library. For updates follow up on instagram @malibufarmersmarket.

RELAXING THROUGH COLORING

The art of coloring activates different areas of the brain, using logic, forming colors, and creativity. Join this free, unstructured program. Instructed by Judy Merrick. Complimentary program. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Participants will focus on increasing flexibility, balance, circulation, and muscle tone while learning to relax through breathing techniques. Bring yoga blocks and a mat. Instructed by Marsha Cooper. $5 per class. Visit malibucity.org for dates and times.

WELLNESS WORKSHOPS

Learn ways to help release tension and stress, balance energy in the body, and promote a sense of well-being. Leave each workshop with restored inner harmony and receive the healing benefits of community connection. Instructed by The Mindry, TheMindry.com. The first workshop is Yin Yoga and Group Meditation on Jan. 20 at 9:30 a.m. Ages 18 and over. Followed by a Restorative Soundback at 2:30 p.m. for ages 55 and over. The third workshop is Breathwork and Stress Management on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. for ages 12 through 17. Pre-register at malibucity.org/register.

