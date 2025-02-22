Valencia woman arrested for looting fire-damaged home in Palisades

A Valencia woman has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft after allegedly looting a fire-damaged home in Pacific Palisades, according to a statement from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The arrest follows reports of looting at a residence impacted by the recent Pacific Palisades fire on Friday.

At approximately 1 p.m., officers from the CHP West Valley Area Office were alerted to an alleged theft occurring at a burned-down home. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a suspect, but the victim provided a detailed description of a woman and her vehicle.

Using this information, investigators traced the vehicle’s registration to an address in Valencia. Officers responded to the residence and made contact with the suspect, who was found in possession of antique items stolen from the fire-ravaged home. The suspect, identified as Karen Mastey, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

A photo released by the CHP, with the suspect’s face blurred in compliance with California privacy laws, showed Mastey wearing a shirt that read “Palisades Strong.” Further investigation revealed that Mastey appeared to be the organizer of an online fundraiser claiming to support families affected by the fires.

In the fundraiser’s description, Mastey wrote that she was “born and raised” in Pacific Palisades in the 1970s through the 1990s and claimed that her brother’s home, along with the homes of several friends, had been destroyed in the fire.

“My heart is forever with the Palisades, but I can’t do this alone. I would appreciate any help you would like to give. 100% of funds will be used for non-disaster related expenses for families who lost literally everything from their homes of over 40 years,” Mastey’s fundraiser description stated.

Despite her claims, the CHP confirmed that Mastey’s current residence is in Valencia, and she was not personally affected by the fires. Additionally, the looting victim did not know Mastey and had not given her permission to enter the property.

As of noon on Saturday, the fundraiser had raised only $250 of its $18,000 goal. CHP officers emphasized that the investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are looking into whether the fundraising effort was legitimate or part of a broader scheme.

CHP Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris commended his officers for their swift action in protecting the public.

“I am incredibly proud of the swift action taken by our officers to protect the public and prevent further harm,” Margaris said. “Their commitment to serving and assisting those in need during this challenging period reflects the highest standards of the CHP.”

It remains unclear whether Mastey will face additional charges, but state lawmakers have recently introduced a bill aimed at increasing penalties for looters during declared emergencies. If passed, the legislation would allow prosecutors to seek felony charges for theft occurring at fire-damaged or evacuated properties.

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in fire-affected areas. The CHP is continuing its investigation to determine if additional individuals were involved in the looting incident.

