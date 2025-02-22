Fatal Collision Closes Pacific Coast Highway near Sycamore Canyon Road

A fatal accident involving a bicyclist and a vehicle occurred late Saturday morning on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) north of Sycamore Canyon Road, temporarily closing the coastal route.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Ventura County Fire Department reported that the incident was first called in before 11:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the sand dunes south of Mugu Rock. CHP officials later confirmed that the crash involved a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

According to reports emergency responders, including county firefighters, initially performed CPR at the scene for a traumatic injury. However, additional fire units and an incoming helicopter were called off before 11:30 a.m., when the CHP classified the incident as a fatality. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office was dispatched to the site.

The accident resulted in a full closure of PCH in both directions, leading to significant traffic delays. The lanes remained closed into the early afternoon but had reopened by 1:40 p.m., according to CHP reports.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...