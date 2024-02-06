Update on Storm-Related Closures in LA, Ventura Counties 

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is working to clean up and repair damage throughout Southern California that was caused by recent atmospheric rivers. As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6, the following closures are in place:

State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) in both directions between Las Posas Road and Sycamore Canyon Road in Ventura County will close overnight due to high tides and potential nighttime visibility issues after a right lane shoulder was partially washed out from storm-related erosion. The roadway is scheduled to open daily and close nightly through at least Saturday, unless there is additional erosion. (Photo of the erosion is attached.)

The southbound I-5 to southbound I-110 connector is closed due to multiple mudslides. The right lane on southbound I-5 at Stadium Way is also closed. Unknown duration.

State Route 27 (Topanga Canyon Boulevard) is closed from Oakwood Drive to Old Topanga Canyon Road due to flooding and mudslides from overflow of Topanga Creek. Unknown duration.

Mudslides are blocking lanes on State Route 33 north of Ojai. SR-33 is closed in both directions between Fairview Road and Lockwood Valley Road. Unknown duration.

The far-right lane on westbound I-210 between Hubbard and Roxford streets in Sylmar is currently closed due to a sinkhole off the side of the highway. Unknown duration. (Photo of the sinkhole is attached.)

In addition, the National Weather Service is predicting 1-3 inches of snow on I-5 in the Tejon Pass beginning tonight through Thursday morning. Motorists should be on alert for potential closures of the interstate. For real-time closure updates, please visitQuickmap.dot.ca.gov.

During these closures, motorists must use alternate routes. In addition, motorists should avoid driving, if possible, or use extra caution, as roadways are still being impacted by the winter weather. Be on alert for Caltrans crews working along highways, and please slow down in work zones.

If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions and flooding:

Check Caltrans for road conditions: quickmap.dot.ca.gov or 1-800-427-7623.

Check wipers, headlights and tire tread + pressure — before leaving!

leaving! Fill your tank.

Reduce speed, follow at a safe distance and turn on headlights.

Avoid flooded roadways — never go around closure barriers.

Watch out for Caltrans workers, CHP officers and first responders.

Take phone charger, snacks, water, blankets and emergency kit.

In the mountains, always have chains.

More tips and information are available here: dot.ca.gov/travel.

