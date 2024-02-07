Malibu schools are open Weds, Feb. 7, 2024

Email from Malibu Pathways Executive Director Isaac Burgess.

“Dear Malibu Staff and Families,

Malibu schools are in session today, Weds. Feb. 7. Our team has monitored the conditions throughout the night and morning in communication with local agencies. We recognize the impact this storm may be having in your neighborhood and urge you to use your best judgment based on the conditions of where you live and your ability to safely travel to and from school locations. If you as a family choose to keep your student home from school tomorrow, we understand your concerns.

Please contact your school attendance office to let your administration know. Our campus facilities are in good condition and we expect that to continue. We appreciate the work of our maintenance teams to provide a safe school environment. The City of Malibu and other agencies will be working to keep clear roads, remove debris and contain any mud flows to best keep Malibu residents safe. The safety and health of our students and staff are our top priorities. Please take extra care in your travels around our community and beyond. You may follow the City of Malibu alerts at www.malibucity.org and Malibu Radio KBUU at www.RadioMalibu.net for updated information regarding Malibu roads, weather, surf and conditions.”

