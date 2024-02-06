UPDATE: Malibu schools are closed today, Feb. 6.

Email from Malibu Pathways Executive Director Isaac Burgess.

“Dear Malibu staff and families,

Due to further review of conditions in and around the Malibu community, the decision has been made to close all Malibu schools today, Feb. 6, 2024.

We do have staff on campus if your student has already arrived, therefore they are being supervised at this time. Be on the lookout for messages from your school administration.

Thank you.

Please be safe out there!

Sincerely,

Isaac Burgess, Executive Director, Malibu Pathway”

