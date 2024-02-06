Bomb Threat Shuts Down Santa Monica Pier​

​The Santa Monica police responded to an emailed bomb threat and immediately sent out a notice @SantaMonicaPD, ordering an evacuation of the Santa Monica Pier and its parking lot at 10:30 a.m. on February 6. The police department sent a notice for the public warning that everyone should avoid the area pending a K-9 unit sweeping the area for bombs.

​“Please remain vigilant and adhere to any instructions provided by authorities,” the police department said in its statement, noting that the cooperation of the public is “crucial in ensuring the safety of everyone in the vicinity.”

​As of this writing, law enforcement, including the Santa Monica Police Department, are actively investigating the threat.

​This is not the first time that the Santa Monica pier has been closed due to a bomb threat – on September 11, 2017 and was reopened hours later after authorities used a bomb robot to search the parking lot.

​Malibu Times will update this article online as soon as we hear whether and when the pier will reopen.

