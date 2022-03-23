Two small earthquakes rumble off Coast of Malibu

On Sunday night, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occured in the Pacific Ocean 16.7 miles South of Malibu at 12:48 a.m.

A 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 16.78mi S of Malibu, CA. Details: https://t.co/OeOXaXv4y2 Map: https://t.co/v43PZXRe23 — LA QuakeBot (@earthquakesLA) March 20, 2022

Followed by a 2.9, magnitude 8.7 miles from Malibu at 9:02 a.m. Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No report of damage was made.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred 8.7mi SSE of Malibu, CA. Details: https://t.co/dAW1rEMSzX Map: https://t.co/9r5D1m6Zmk — LA QuakeBot (@earthquakesLA) March 21, 2022

Did you feel it? Find the earthquake you felt and report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/

For more information on earthquake preparedness, visit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/

To receive automatic notification emails when an earthquake happens near your area, subscribe to The Earthquake Notification Service (ENS).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...