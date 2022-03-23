HomeNews
Two small earthquakes rumble off Coast of Malibu

Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Two small earthquakes rattle off the Malibu coast. Google Maps Screenshot.

On Sunday night, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occured in the Pacific Ocean 16.7 miles South of Malibu at 12:48 a.m. 

Followed by a 2.9, magnitude 8.7 miles from Malibu at 9:02 a.m. Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No report of damage was made. 

Did you feel it? Find the earthquake you felt and report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/

For more information on earthquake preparedness, visit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/
To receive automatic notification emails when an earthquake happens near your area, subscribe to The Earthquake Notification Service (ENS).

