Two small earthquakes rumble off Coast of Malibu

On Sunday night, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occured in the Pacific Ocean 16.7 miles South of Malibu at 12:48 a.m.
Followed by a 2.9, magnitude 8.7 miles from Malibu at 9:02 a.m. Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No report of damage was made.
Did you feel it? Find the earthquake you felt and report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/data/dyfi/
For more information on earthquake preparedness, visit: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/
