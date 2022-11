Traffic signal blinking red at Pacific Coast Highway and Corral Canyon. Drivers are asked to approach as an all-way stop sign. Beware debris in the road and watch for traffic signal outages due to power winds.

Traffic signal blinking red at PCH & Corral Cyn. Approach as an all-way stop sign. https://t.co/AAU9TDqEzk — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) November 16, 2022

Is traffic light at corral Canyon and PCH flashing red expect delays — SMMUSDSchoolBus (@SMMUSDBuses) November 16, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...