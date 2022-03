There will be intermittent lane closures on Harbor Vista Drive and Malibu Canyon Road from Malibu Knolls road to Malibu Crest Drive on Monday, March. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

So Cal Edison will be flagging and directing traffic. This is the final task SCE utility will be on at this location.

To receive traffic alerts, visit Malibucity.org to get notified of traffic emergencies, incidents or lane closures.

