LASD will be holding a DUI checkpoint in Malibu

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint on March 26 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The location is undisclosed.

According to the press release, DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Robert Hill said in the press release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

