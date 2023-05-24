HomeNews
Topanga Lagoon Restoration Project Public Information Meeting

Samantha Bravo
The Resource Conservation District is hosting a public information meeting on June 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St. Join the organizations behind the restoration of Topanga Lagoon to hear about the background, current status and future of this important project. To RSVP visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/topanga-lagoon-restoration-project-public-information-meeting-tickets-631048782897.

The project, which is moving into the pre-construction, engineering, and design (PED) phase, involves the removal of Rindge Dam and removal/modification of eight upstream barriers to improve creek habitat within the Malibu Creek watershed and nourish nearby beaches with sand. The workshop will give the public an overview of the project, the current work that is occurring, and an opportunity to ask State Parks and the project team questions about the project. An Integrated Feasibility Report (IFR) with Environmental Impact Report (EIR)/Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was completed in 2020 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and State Parks that resulted in the selection of a preferred project, called the Locally Preferred Plan.

For more information about the public workshop, contact Judi Uthus, California Trout Public Engagement Specialist at juthus@caltrout.org. The public may sign up to receive project information and updates by emailing restoremalibucreek@parks.ca.gov and learn more about the project by visiting www.parks.ca.gov/MCERP and www.restoremalibucreek.org.

Topanga Lagoon
Previous article
New podcast tells the riveting story of the Point Dume Bombers
