The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday on the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) proposed ordinance

On March 6, 2023, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the City’s Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) proposed ordinance. For background information, see the staff report. For viewing and commenting instructions, visit the Virtual Meeting webpage. On August 22, 2022, the City Council considered the Planning Commission’s request for additional studies and direction. At its meeting, the Council gave staff the following directions: Minimize substantive changes in the Local Coastal Program (LCP) for the proposed ordinance which complies with state law in order to protect sensitive coastal resources and public access to the coast; and bring the item back to the Planning Commission without the studies requested. The State of California has identified ADUs as an important tool to create more affordable housing amidst the statewide housing crisis and has passed several laws to make it easier to build ADUs. The City is preparing an ordinance to be consistent with State laws, and to ensure the regulations reflect Malibu’s needs and characteristics. For more information, visit the ADU webpage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...