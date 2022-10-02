The Malibu Times September 29, News Article Corrected

From the Publisher:

Last Thursday, Sept. 29, we printed and published an erroneous error in the article “Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate,” where the incumbent and the challenger names were transposed.

The corrected version is now updated below and online and states:

Barbs traded in contentious sheriff’s debate

Incumbent Alex Villanueva faces his challenger Robert Luna

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva faced his opponent in the upcoming November election in a rancorous televised debate Sept. 21, trading barbs and accusations against retired Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The corrected online version can be read here.

After going through our internal protocols, I found that the error was made in the final stages of production that was attributed to a glitch in our electronic proofing system that we share with our team internally as we prepare the newspaper for print. After review, I found that the system incorrectly tied an actual correction needed to the names in the subhead and first paragraph of the article in error.

The glitch in the system has been addressed, and the team notified on how to eliminate this type of error in the future.

To note, this was not an error made by the writer Judy Abel nor our proofreaders. Ultimately this is an error that was made in the proofing system that I failed to see at the end of the final review of production. I will take every precaution necessary to ensure it does not happen again.

We appreciate all of our loyal readers who brought this to my attention; we value your support and know that it is of the utmost importance that we are factual, reliable, and trustworthy. We work diligently to bring you the news you can depend on, and we will continue to do so.

Thank you for your support and we will work hard to keep it.

Hayley Mattson

Publisher

Hayley@MalibuTimes.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...