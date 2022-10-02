Advertorial: Malibu Author opens ‘Loveology Retreat,’ offers ‘Boost Your Passion’ Event

Daniel Harary

Special to The Malibu Times

Malibu resident and renowned Relationship Expert, Author, Love Guru, Media Therapist, and Lecturer Dr. Ava Cadell has opened “The Loveology Retreat,” a visually stunning and awe-inspiring “Magical Property” in Maricopa.

Since 2000, the site has served as the Pine Mountain Buddhist Temple Retreat. The new Loveology Retreat represents a real-life, in-person extension of Dr. Ava’s long-popular online program Loveology University®.

For the past two decades, Cadwell has made it her mission to promote the benefits of healthy relationships, emotional intimacy, and physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, and sexual wellness to students worldwide. She has presented seminars both in-person and online – spreading a positive message of spirituality, happiness, and love.

Dr. Cadell and the Loveology Retreat offer clients One Special Program on-site monthly. The first of these, entitled “Boosting Your Passion, Love, and Happiness,” will be held Oct. 14 through 16. In addition to Dr. Cadwell, Guest Speakers will include Dr. Shannon Chavez, who will teach how to attain emotional intimacy with your partner and how to build awareness surrounding romance and passion. Dr. Hernando Chaves, who will offer new ways to explore and enhance sensual pleasure; Sabrina Jackson, who will demonstrate how to use sensual movement as a path to erotic empowerment and a method to heal trauma; and Ram Kirin, who will teach Kundalini Yoga, meditation and breathwork and will present a “sound bath” by the massive, on-site Stupa.

Advertisement

For details about this Special Program, visit loveologyretreat.com/love-passion-happiness.

Well-known for Zen Meditation in the Ventura County Mountains of Southern California, the former residents of the Loveology Retreat property were two Buddhist Monks who previously had opened their homes to the outside world for Buddhist Teachings, Meditation Workshops, and Buddhist Festivals.

“As soon as I met those two Monks, I felt an immediate mind, body, and soul connection. When they shared their desire to move to a smaller place, I knew that this magnificent desert land, with its mountains and an abundance of trees, flowers, and Buddha statues, would make an ideal location for my Loveology Retreat!” Cadwell shared.

She added, “It has always been my dream to own and operate a retreat where I can deliver my seminars to students, couples, families, widows, and widowers, instructing and empowering them to learn how best to live and love. In addition, this retreat can also serve as an ideal desert and mountain location for filmmakers and TV productions, as well as for weddings and other family and couples-friendly events.”

To view Cadwell’s Narrated Retreat Video Tour, visit loveologyretreat.com/

The Loveology Retreat is located at 941 Lockwood Valley Road, Maricopa, CA, 93252

For Reservations: loveologyretreat.com/reservations

To Contact The Loveology Retreat: loveologyretreat.com/contact

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...