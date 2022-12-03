The Malibu Times remembers Kim Devore

Kim Devore was destined to work in showbiz. She was born in its orbit. As the daughter of Sy Devore, the “tailor to the stars,” Kim’s upbringing in Beverly Hills was full of Hollywood’s brightest celebrities. Household names of her youth like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Joey Bishop could often actually be found in her home as her father not only made those famously cut suits for the “Rat Pack” those movie stars were his friends. Kim once said she referred to them as Uncle Frank, Uncle Dean, Uncle Sammy, and Uncle Joey. “I had no idea they were celebrities; they were just regular guys. I never thought anything of it, really.”

Kim was so comfortable in a ball gown it was nearly a given she would end up writing about what she loved and called “the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.” But first, she earned her bona fides. After receiving a degree in journalism from the University of Southern California, Kim became a news writer locally at KCBS-TV. She quickly became on-air talent and reported in the field at television stations in Milwaukee, Denver, Las Vegas, and San Diego before landing back in Los Angeles as a reporter for KTLA. Her hard work and dedication to telling stories won her Emmy awards and Press Club recognitions. She took home a Golden Microphone award for reportage on the Aeromexico crash at Los Angeles Airport (LAX) in 1986. This work led to producing and writing hundreds of hours of television for the likes of Discovery, the Travel Channel, Disney, TLC, HGTV, the Style Network, and more. She received more recognitions after writing and producing documentaries on Russia and China.

Teresa Gelbman (left) and Kim Devore are shown at the California Club in downtown LA in 2012 for a Chamber music concert. Photo courtesy of Theresa Gelbman. Kim Devore and Barry Glaser supporting Save Venice event in 2006. Contributed photos. Leeza Gibbons (left) and Kim Devore at a Genesis Awards Show.

In 1992 while an anchor at KCOP Channel 13, Kim said she got “burnt out after the LA riots.” She left Malibu for a while and moved to Italy, where she learned Italian and became involved with the restoration of Venetian art through “Save Venice.” But Malibu beckoned her back, and she missed the news business.

26-years ago, former Malibu Times publisher Arnold York hired Kim as a reporter. Kim covered everything from politics to art, but it was entertainment features where Kim shined. She got the idea for her “Malibu Seen” column after being invited to Hollywood insider parties, including local performance shindigs thrown by Malibu music legend David Foster.

“Kim worked for us for over twenty years and never lost her enthusiasm even when her illness was eating away at her energy,” Arnold York commented by phone from his retirement home in Sacramento. “She came from the on-air world and wanted to keep her finger in it all. She was a news junkie. Kim was a lovely lady, strong, resolute, and determined even in the face of a debilitating disease. We’ll all miss her. I would be amiss if I didn’t mention her husband Barry, who has been a steady presence at her side through all of this.” TMT even published Kim’s wedding announcement. She was married at the now closed Malibu Courthouse.

Along with being an entertainment correspondent, Kim cherished reporting on “exceptional people” who enjoy giving back with fundraising for good causes. She often wrote about locals Pierce and Keely Brosnan and Malibu native Sean Penn.

Her good friend Teresa Gelbman worked with Kim at The Malibu Times for 20 years. The former office manager described Kim as a “spitfire.” “She was a go-getter. There was no story she wouldn’t write. She always had a snappy comment or comeback. She was so professional interviewing people and making them feel comfortable. But if it was a hard news story, she was a bulldog. She’d ask hard questions and never back down from anyone or anything. She loved old Hollywood. She loved new Hollywood. She loved music and art, the parties, galas, events. She loved being part of that, promoting it and sharing it with her readers.”

Gelbman recalled accompanying Kim to the opening of Disney Hall to hear Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” She recalled her writing about the night as “gorgeous, beautiful.” Gelbman also recalled, “There are so many funny stories, but she was fearless in everything she did.”

Kim Devore was 65. She will be sorely missed by her many friends and her dear friends at The Malibu Times.

