Local scientist gives future drought forecast for Malibu

Last summer, Malibu residents were urged to conserve water for several weeks during a severe water shortage — but many ignored the warnings and continued watering their grass lawns — apparently not taking the warnings seriously. This rainy season, the four-year drought is expected to continue — a weather pattern that’s becoming the new normal due to global warming. It’s the desertification of Southern California.

There have been a number of predictions of water shortages affecting our entire region, but what about Malibu specifically?

Malibu resident Madelyn Glickfeld gave us her take on why Malibu is unique and needs to be more aware and worried about future water supplies than it is. A water expert for many years, she is currently the director of the UCLA Water Resources Group, served as a member of the California Coastal Commission from 1986-1996, and was member and chairperson of the LA Regional Water Quality Control Board (appointed by governors Schwarzenegger and Brown from 2008 to 2018.)

The following is a slightly edited version of what she had to say in an interview:

“Here’s where I think we are — we’re going into a weather pattern that will keep all the rain north of us. There will be a [constant] ridge in the weather pattern that diverts all the precipitation across Canada to the eastern U.S. This is going to be a really bad year — our fourth year of drought. One rainy year is not going to get us out of this.

“Malibu gets all of its water wholly from imported sources. It has water rights entitlements to two sources: the Colorado River and the California State Water Project (SWP), which diverts water from the Feather River in northern California.

“The Metropolitan Water District (MWD) of Southern California brings water to municipal water districts, including the West Basin Municipal Water District that wholesales water to Malibu’s Water District 29.

“The water agreement with the Colorado River was made 100 years ago. The water allocations to adjacent states were based on a series of untypical rainy years for the past 100 years. The agreement was made by consensus, but the water hasn’t been enough lately because of this long drought due to climate change.

“I believe Malibu was originally included in the West Basin Municipal Water District service area, primarily supplies water to the South Bay area, because there was no development in the Conejo Valley yet. Malibu’s water has to come all the way from Inglewood through a 30-inch water main running along Pacific Coast Highway. [The costs of pumping and the fact that just one pipeline feeds all of Malibu makes the city vulnerable].

“During last summer’s water shortage, MWD only allocated state water to areas without Colorado water. [That meant Malibu was not eligible to receive any state project water because it was entitled to Colorado water.]

“The water carriers haven’t agreed on how to reduce the water allocations in order to avoid ‘dead water’ or ‘dead pool’ at the dam level. (That’s when the water level behind the dam has fallen so low that it can’t be drained by gravity through the outlet works, spillway or power plant intake, and can only be pumped out.)

“The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the Department of the Interior, which are responsible for protecting the resources of the Colorado River System, decided recently that unless states can come to an agreement, they’re going to shut off all water until the water level behind the dam comes back up. doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-department-initiates-significant-action-protect-colorado-river-system

“This is the scariest thing I’ve known; and I’ve followed water for many years. What will MWD ask us to do if it reduces our water allocation by over 400,000 square feet?

“Malibu also has no groundwater or any basins for groundwater storage. It would be very hard for Malibu to cache groundwater, and even if we did, it could be polluted by the ocean during storm events.

“We have received a 7 or 8 percent increase in water from MWD every year.

“Some local water districts, like the adjacent Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD), are either using or planning to use advanced water treatment systems for big water recycling projects — which involves processing wastewater back into drinking water.

“Malibu has opted out of sewers, for the most part, so it doesn’t have the option of recycled wastewater — there’s no way to recycle it here (since most residents are on septic systems) or store it here. We could clean some of it, but there’s nowhere to store it.

“The few wastewater treatment plants that exist in Malibu are now getting old. We may need to start replacing these very old sewer plants with new ones that can recycle water completely if the imported water situation here gets worse.

“The only thing we can do to protect ourselves is to reduce water usage. Unlike LVMWD, which is very strict, Malibu’s Water District 29 and the LA County Board of Supervisors does not enforce water restrictions. There’s no easy way to check on our water usage, although we could do home audits to suggest how to reduce water usage on our properties.

“Malibu has big properties with swimming pools, spas, landscaping and trees. We have a real dilemma. We’re going to have to learn how to re-landscape with native plants, use drip irrigation, and let our pools go dry — or else make them smaller.

“We need to learn how to deep water trees without wasting water, and not plant tall trees near houses.

“There is no entity in Malibu saying what we need to do to save water, and no entity to enforce the reduction of water usage because it’s District 29 that’s the water provider, not the City of Malibu.

“The City’s Civic Center sewage treatment plant produces some recycled water, yet not a single commercial landowner in the Civic Center area, except for the City itself, is using it. So we’re sharing our drinking water with property owners who refuse to use recycled water.

