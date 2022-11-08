HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking News

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issues Beach Water Advisory for all LA County Beaches

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
8
Archive photo of Surfrider Beach. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach water advisory for all LA County beaches until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., and cautioned residents who are planning to visit LA County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

Advisory for all County beaches until Thursday, November 10, at 3:00 p.m. Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at our website: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Previous article
LA County Fire Department to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios to Malibu residents on Nov. 12
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Advertisement

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×