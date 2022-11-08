The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issues Beach Water Advisory for all LA County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach water advisory for all LA County beaches until Thursday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m., and cautioned residents who are planning to visit LA County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

Advisory for all County beaches until Thursday, November 10, at 3:00 p.m. Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at our website: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

Beach Water Use Advisory – Advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches in effect until Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. View: https://t.co/LQqPoyTIgF pic.twitter.com/3sUIoo798r — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 8, 2022

