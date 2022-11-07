HomeNewsBreaking News
LA County Fire Department to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios to Malibu residents on Nov. 12

Samantha Bravo
Los Angeles County Fire Department District 7 Community Service Liaison Megan Currier helps residents with the NOAA weather radio distribution on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Malibu City Hall. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free NOAA Weather Radios that can receive emergency alerts when power and communications are down to Malibu residents at Malibu City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be prepared for wildfire season. Fill out the form before pick-up. Pre-registration required at bit.ly/LACORadio7.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

