On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free NOAA Weather Radios that can receive emergency alerts when power and communications are down to Malibu residents at Malibu City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be prepared for wildfire season. Fill out the form before pick-up. Pre-registration required at bit.ly/LACORadio7.
LA County Fire Department to distribute free NOAA Weather Radios to Malibu residents on Nov. 12
