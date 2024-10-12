The following incidents were reported between September 5 to September 8

9/5

Vandalism

A vehicle parked near the Malibu Cutrigger Condos was vandalized. The victim noticed the vehicle had red paint or substance and tried to remove the paint but was unable to. Damage was estimated to cost $10,000 to repair. The apartment complex had security cameras and the footage was uploaded for evidence.

9/7

Grand Theft

An iPhone worth $1,300 was stolen from a vehicle parked near Zuma Beach Tower 15. The victim was surfing, and upon return, he saw his vehicle was ransacked. The victim tracked his phone in the City of Lakewood. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/7

Grand Theft

A Tesla parked on Cross Creek parking lot near the Taverna Tony restaurant was broken into and ransacked. The victim’s wallet, credit card, and prescription glasses worth over $1,300 were stolen. The restaurant owner said there were security cameras available but they did not capture the incident.

9/7

Petty Theft

An Amazon package was stolen from a property on Guernsey Drive. The victim received the notification that the package was delivered, but when they returned home, their package was taken. The victim was also notified that several items were missing from their patio. The packaged items were valued at $43. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

9/8

Vehicle Theft

A Black Range Rover worth $155,000 was stolen from a property near Rambla Pacifico. The victims were not home during the time the incident occurred. The owner provided security footage of the incident.

