Keegan Gibbs Leads Malibu’s Community Brigade to assist First Responders in Disaster Preparedness

After the Woolsey Fire, program trains locals to assist and protect their community in future emergencies

Amidst the cacophony and panic during and after Malibu’s devastating Woolsey Fire in 2018, many locals vehemently urged that concerted efforts be made for preparing local citizens to help Malibuites respond to future community disasters.

Such suggestions inspired Malibu native Keegan Gibbs, who resolved to find a way to extensively train locals in a coordinated way to empower them to help serve as a force multiplier when fire and law enforcement officials are responding to disasters. His vision — to provide Malibu and other communities with trained citizens who can collaborate with first responders and assist citizens during emergencies, and help residents harden their structures before disaster strikes in order to mitigate risks.

Gibbs, who serves on the City of Malibu’s Public Safety Commission, was a central part of the Pt. Dume Bombers, a citizen-based Woolsey Fire response effort that organically grew as young men observed Woolsey’s disastrous flames and battled the monstrous fire home by home, successfully saving many residences. Gibbs serves as the director of operations for the Community Brigade Program. He and Brent Woodworth, chairman and CEO of the nonprofit Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation, have spearheaded efforts to train community brigades consisting of private citizens who are highly trained and equipped to fight fires. Their efforts are in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, LA County Fire Department, and the Lost Hills Sheriff Department.

After a two-year pilot community brigade program, the Community Brigade Program has begun to expand to other areas of the nation.

Helping local brigades prepare for the worst by becoming optimally trained

At its Oct. 2 Public Safety Commission meeting, the body’s chairman, Chris Frost, highly complimented Gibbs regarding the Community Brigade Program.

“Keegan, your knowledge of what was going on and the way you worked with all of those who were taking the classes was exceptional,” Frost said. “When you think about it, I don’t think there’s any public department in California that couldn’t use extra resources … especially in this community, where everybody says there’s never enough of anything.”

Wholeheartedly agreeing with Frost, Woodsworth said, “Keegan Gibbs has done an unbelievable job as far as his leadership in this effort — without his help and support, I don’t think we’d have as many enrolled in his class — all of those in the training just can’t wait to help in any possible way. We continue to expand the program to other cities.”

Gibbs reported that the Brigade program is expanding its capabilities by doing physical testing of trainees and that participants receive “a good 60-plus hours of training per individual in addition to doing a lot of paperwork.”

“I appreciate the support as we approach the one-year anniversary of the approval by the County Board of Supervisors and we are indebted to Chris Smith, Assistant LA County Fire Department Chief, and to the City Council,” Gibbs said. “Everybody who has done training is qualified for Firefighter 2 training and a lot of people have reached out for further training — it’s pretty incredible and we have a lot more people coming up.”

Frost chimed in, adding, “Brent, administratively, you knocked it out of the park!” He referred to Woodsworth contributing his extensive knowledge and experience in preparing for and responding to natural disasters — he has led disaster response efforts for more than 70 disasters in more than 50 countries.

Citizen involvement opportunities

People who are interested in volunteering and receiving training for the Community Brigade Program can express their initial interest here www.communitybrigade.org.

