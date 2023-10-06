The following incidents were reported between Sept. 14 to Sept. 16

9/14

Identity Theft

An iPhone, $300 in cash, and multiple credit cards were stolen from a vehicle parked near the Malibu Pier. The victim said they hid the key in the lockbox, went surfing, and upon return, the lockbox was missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim said they received a notification that an estimated $45,000 charge was made to their credit card at the Nordstrom and Apple Store in Woodland Hills and the Apple Store in Northridge. The Apple Store told the victim the last place the iPhone was traced was in the area of El Segundo.

9/14

Petty Theft

A bicycle was stolen from outside the Pavilions in Point Dume. The victim said they did not lock the bicycle prior to leaving it unattended. The security cameras captured an image of the suspect and said it was too blurry to get a clear description of the suspect.

9/15

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the key underneath the front rear passenger tire, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing and their vehicle was ransacked. The victims iPhone, AirPods, and multiple credit cards were taken. There were no security cameras available that captured the incident.

9/15

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Zuma Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the vehicle was locked and they were unsure how the suspects gained entry to the vehicle. The victim received a notification of an unauthorized charge was made at the Ralph’s at Malibu Colony. There was no damage made to the vehicle. There were no security cameras that captured the incident.

9/16

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim left the car key inside the gas cap, and upon return, the key was missing and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim said there were multiple charges to his credit cards in a total of $8,000. The victim said the business nearby had security cameras and could have captured the incident.

