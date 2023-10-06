Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on Oct. 9

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Oct. 9
Ceremonial/Presentations:
- Presentation of City Tile to Fletcher Allen for Seven Years of Service to the City of Malibu
- Update Regarding Separation from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District
- Presentation on Environmental Health Program Updates
Previously Discussed:
- None.
New Items:
- Amendment to Agreement for Annual Street Sweeping Services
- Application for California State Department of Recycling and Resources Recovery (CalRecycle) Grant Programs
- Amendments to Agreements for Planning Contract Services
Ordinances and Public Hearings
- Consideration of Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 21-001, Malibu Middle and High School Campus Specific Plan, General Plan Map Amendment No. 21-002, Zoning Text Amendment No. 22-002, and Zoning Map Amendment No. 22-001 (Malibu Middle and High School Campus Specific Plan Overlay District)
- Coastal Development Permit No. 20-068, Site Plan Review No. 21-009, and Demolition Permit No. 20-028 – An application to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence, second unit, and associated development (6734 Zumirez Drive; Owner: IBN Properties, LLC) (Continued from Sept. 25, 2023)
Old Business:
- None.
New Business:
- A. Outdoor Warning Sirens System (Continued from Sept. 25)
- B. Malibu Schools Centralized Fundraising & Athletics Pathway
Council Items:
- None
To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.