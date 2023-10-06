Discussion on Next Week’s City Council meeting on Oct. 9

By
Samantha Bravo
-
0
171

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council | Oct. 9

Ceremonial/Presentations: 

  1. Presentation of City Tile to Fletcher Allen for Seven Years of Service to the City of Malibu
  2. Update Regarding Separation from Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District
  3. Presentation on Environmental Health Program Updates

Previously Discussed: 

  1. None.

New Items:

  1. Amendment to Agreement for Annual Street Sweeping Services
  2. Application for California State Department of Recycling and Resources Recovery (CalRecycle) Grant Programs
  3. Amendments to Agreements for Planning Contract Services

Ordinances and Public Hearings

  • Consideration of Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 21-001, Malibu Middle and High School Campus Specific Plan, General Plan Map Amendment No. 21-002, Zoning Text Amendment No. 22-002, and Zoning Map Amendment No. 22-001 (Malibu Middle and High School Campus Specific Plan Overlay District)
  • Coastal Development Permit No. 20-068, Site Plan Review No. 21-009, and Demolition Permit No. 20-028 – An application to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new single-family residence, second unit, and associated development (6734 Zumirez Drive; Owner: IBN Properties, LLC) (Continued from Sept. 25, 2023)

Old Business:

  1. None.

New Business: 

  1. A. Outdoor Warning Sirens System (Continued from Sept. 25)
  2. B. Malibu Schools Centralized Fundraising & Athletics Pathway

Council Items: 

  1. None

To view the full City Council Agenda, visit malibucity.org/virtualmeetings.