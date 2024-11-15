The following incidents were reported between Oct. 5 and Oct. 14

10/5

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim hid their key under the rear rim of their vehicle, went to the beach, and upon return, their key was missing, and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim’s iPhone, credit cards, and wallet were taken. There was no damage made to the vehicle. The iPhone and phone case were worth $1,065. The key fob was worth $400. There were security cameras or witnesses available for evidence.

10/6

Burglary

A property near El Matador State Beach was broken into, and an air conditioner worth $180,000 was stolen. The deputies noticed the loosened bolts on the ground near the wall and the cut wires from where the AC unit was located. There is a security camera available, but the victim said they’re not sure if it captured the incident since it’s shared within the community.

10/13

Burglary

A home on Zumirez Drive was broken into, and a laptop, wristwatches, a watch box, and an iPhone were stolen. The items totaled to $15,800. While the deputy was filing the report, they received a phone call about a phone found approximately one mile south of the location and confirmed it was the victim’s phone. The victim said they captured the suspects on security footage and uploaded it for evidence.

10/14

Vandalism

Three portable toilets near Westward Beach were vandalized. The report was filed by an LA County Beaches and Harbor employee. The damage was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair. There were security cameras or witnesses available for evidence.

