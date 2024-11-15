Intermittent closures of PCH from Corral Canyon Road to Latigo Canyon Road for Caltrans slope repair

Caltrans will have intermittent closures of all lanes of PCH from Corral Canyon Rd to Latigo Canyon Rd in Malibu Fri, Nov. 15 10 a.m. 5 p.m. for slope repairs. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Caltrans will have intermittent closures of all lanes of PCH from Corral Canyon Road to Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu Fri, Nov. 15 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for slope repairs, according to a City of Malibu Alert. Crew members will be loosening rocks on the hillside that may fall to the roadway and will need to be cleared. Motorists can expect about 30-minute traffic delays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for public safety.

PCH will reopen for traffic in both directions for about 20-minute intervals. Caltrans recommends motorists plan ahead and seek alternate routes, such as U.S. Highway 101, if they must get to a destination at a certain time. Real-time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

A large mudslide occurred at this site during heavy winter rainstorms in February. A rock fence and k-rails were installed as a safety measure but more rocks and dirt recently fell against the barrier. Crews are clearing slide debris and loose rocks on the hillside during daytime hours. Loose rocks present a potential hazard if another slide occurs during winter storms.