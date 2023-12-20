The following incidents were reported between Nov. 5 to Nov. 7

11/5

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Malibu Seafood was broken into, and the window was smashed. The victim’s iPhone and purse was stolen. The victim said they parked their vehicle, and went hiking, and upon return, they noticed the side window had been smashed and their property was stolen. The belongings were worth $950. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/5

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and an estimated $12,920 worth of camera equipment was stolen. The victim said they left the key on the top of the rear wheel and when they returned, the key was missing and their belongings were stolen from inside the vehicle. The victim said multiple credit cards were also stolen and used at various locations. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and an iPhone and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim locked their vehicle, went surfing, and upon return, their glove box was tampered with. The victim said she would have had video footage of the suspects entering her vehicle but believes the suspects deleted the footage. The iPhone was worth $1,400. The victim’s designer wallet was worth $600.

