Caltrans is working to clear roads after reports of mudslides on Kanan Dume Road

NewsBreaking NewsNews BriefsCaltrans is working to clear roads after reports of mudslides on Kanan Dume RoadBy Samantha Bravo - December 20, 20230225There have been reports of mudslides and debris on Kanan Dume Rd, @CaltransDist7 is working to keep the roadways clear. Please #SlowDown and use caution during the #LARain, especially throughout the canyon roads. pic.twitter.com/wNmyzZKwWu— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) December 21, 2023