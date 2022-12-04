The following incidents were reported between Nov. 5 to Nov. 18

11/5

Grand Theft

A vehicle parked on Piedra Chica Road was broken into and a catalytic converter was stolen. The victim said the catalytic converter was not serialized and was estimated to cost $2,000 to replace.

11/7

Vandalized vehicle

A vehicle parked near Topanga Canyon Boulevard was vandalized and move from it’s initial parking spot. The victim left the key fob in a magentic box underneath the passenger-side rear tire, and upon return, the vehicle was moved from it’s original spot, ransacked and vandalized. The victims wallet and iPhone worth $1,000 was stolen. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The damage was estimated to cost $400 to repair.

11/7

Petty Theft

A trash can was stolen from a property on Seahorn Drive.

11/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked in Pacific Coast Highway was broken into and the door lock was damaged. The victim said no items were stolen from the vehicle. There we’re no security cameras available for evidence.

11/11

Attempt burglary

Two suspects were seen trespassing and vandalizing a 2014 Bentley. The victim said they heard noises and saw the suspects vandalizing the vehicle. The victim yelled at the suspects and they drove eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway. The security footage of the incident was uploaded for evidence. The damage was estimated to cost $7,000 to repair.

11/12

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked near Leo Carrillo State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said their wallet, iPhone, and multiple credit cards were stolen. The victim later received multiple alerts of unauthorized purchases made in Woodland Hills for a total of $16,677. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

