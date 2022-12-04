Obituary: Stephanie Jo Smith, 71

Stephanie Jo Smith, 71, of South Padre Island, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Stephanie Jo Smith was an American Patriot and D.A.R. member. Born March 4, the day the constitution was signed, and memorialized 150 years as Inauguration Day for Presidents until 1940.

Raised in Granada Hills, CA, she was an “A” student at Granada Hills High School and was a “Mariner Girl Scout” between Granada Hills and Catalina Island. Her ancestors included Presidents Benjamin Harrison, William Henry Harrison, and John Rickman, the first Surgeon General (Director of HospitalsVirgina) in the Revolutionary war.

In 1970, Stephanie moved to Malibu. Stephanie moved to Malibu and married James Craig Smith, and lived happily there for 50 years before moving to South Padre Island in 2020. Stephanie was elected President of the Malibu Board of Realtors in 1986 and had the number-one sale in Beverly Hills in 1988.

She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Lowell Sykes, Sr.; brother, Robert Lowell Jr.; and stepfather, Arthur Fagan. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 52 years, James Craig Smith (DBA Jimmy Jamail); one brother, Donald Fagan; two sisters, Dina Patrice Moer (Best Friend) and Paula Henry. She also leaves behind many friends, neighbors, and colleagues in Malibu led by Ronald Phillips, Dean Emeritus of Pepperdine School of Law and VP of Pepperdine University. Her oldest friend in Malibu was Valerie Sklarevsky.

