The following incidents were reported between Nov. 2 to Nov. 4

11/2

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Solstice Canyon Road was broken into and ransacked. The victim went hiking, and upon return, they noticed a small dent on the driver’s side door. The victim said the suspect damaged the door, and it was no longer functioning. The damage was estimated to cost $400 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/3

Burglary

An estimated $3,611 worth of cosmetics were stolen from Sephora on Cross Creek. The store employee said they reviewed the security cameras and noticed two suspects placing items inside their pockets and leaving the store without paying. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

11/3

Burglary

A vehicle parked at Malibu Bluffs Park was broken into and ransacked. The victim said the rear passenger window was broken and their belongings were stolen. The victim had a security camera inside the vehicle and was able to capture the suspect. The suspect was described as a young black male wearing black pants and a black sweater. The footage was provided for evidence.

11/4

Vehicle burglary

A vehicle parked adjacent to Surfrider Beach was broken into and ransacked. A designer purse worth $2,200 and a Rolex watch worth $19,000 was stolen. The victim said the rear passenger window was shattered, and their belongings were stolen. The damage was estimated to cost $1,500 to repair. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

