Join fellow alumni, parents, and friends for a holiday reception at the Pepperdine Tree Lighting Ceremony tonight on Friday, December 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy holiday desserts and refreshments, as we join together in song and celebration. Most importantly— share precious time with your fellow Waves as we ring in the start of the Christmas season! Your family is welcome to join the festivities, but please make sure to register yourself and your family members.

Location: Pepperdine Malibu Campus • Smother’s Lobby

Address: 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu CA 90263

Agenda:

5:00 PM – Check-In Opens & Alumni Reception Begins

6:00 PM – Tree Lighting Ceremony Begins

6:30 PM – Ceremony Approximately Concludes. Re-join us in Smother’s for festive fun!

8:00 PM – Reception Concludes in Smother’s Lobby

Parking: Details will be sent to registrants.

Cost: Complimentary.

Support Pepperdine University: This holiday season, you are invited to give a gift during the registration process which will go directly to Pepperdine’s greatest needs. Your gift provides scholarships, supports exceptional faculty and distinguished speakers, and empowers the University’s strategic priorities.

Please submit accommodation requests to alumni@pepperdine.edu at the time of registration. Advance notice is requested to secure accommodations.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...