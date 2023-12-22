The following incidents were reported between Nov. 12 to Nov. 13

11/12

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Ramirez Canyon was broken into and ransacked. The victim said their laptop worth $2,500, and their wallet were taken. The victim receive a notification of an authorized charge to their credit card of a total of $2,187. The deputy observed the vehicle and noticed the damage to the front drivers side door. There were no security cameras available for evidence. The damage was estimated to cost $400 to repair.

11/12

Vehicle Burglary

A vehicle parked near Nicholas Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim parked their vehicle, locked it and upon return, their vehicle was left unlocked, and their belongings were taken. The victim received a notification of their credit cards being used totalling $2,943. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

11/13

Shoplifting

Perishable food items from Starbucks on Trancas Canyon were stolen. The employee said the suspect was described as a Black male; it was unknown if they were a transient. The suspect entered the location, took a yogurt container and left without paying. The same suspect re-entered the location and began taking items from the front display. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

