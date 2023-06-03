The following incidents were reported between May 1 to May 6

5/1

Petty Theft

A beach bag and a passport was stolen from a visitor at Zuma Beach. The victim went swimming for 10 minutes, and upon return, their beach bag and passport was stolen from where they were sitting.

5/5

Beach burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they hid their key nearby, went surfing, and upon return, their vehicle was ransacked and their key was missing. The victim received a notification of a $20,000 transaction made at an Apple Store and Louis Vuitton. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/6

Petty theft

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim placed their key in the magnetic lock box underneath the vehicle, went surfing, but upon return, the lock box was missing and their vehicle was ransacked. The victim received a notification of an attempt charge of $7,000 and a $500 withdrawal was made in their credit cards in Santa Monica. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/6

Burglary

A safe worth $500 and an estimated $233,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from a home in Malibu. The victims said the key pad for the security system was damaged. The victim had security cameras, but they were not working at the time of the incident. A can of pepper spray and a pair of gloves were left behind and were collected for evidence.

