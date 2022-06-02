The following incidents were reported between May 1 to May 13

The following incidents were reported between May 1 – May 13

5/1

Vehicle theft

A vehicle parked near Escondido Falls Park was broken into, and a wallet and purse were stolen. The victim said she accidentally left her vehicle unlocked and remembered her belongings were left inside. The total estimated cost of stolen items was $135. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/7

Burglary

A vehicle parked at Calamigos Ranch was broken into and ransacked. The victim was at a wedding and said an estimated $3,000 worth of checks and $1,875 of cash was stolen from their vehicle. The victim said they left their vehicle unlocked during the wedding. There was no damage or evidence of forced entry.

5/11

Vandalism

A property gate on Selfridge Road was damaged and was estimated to cost $30,000 to repair. The victim said the incident was captured on security footage and said the suspect was seen driving over the gate, attempting to damage it. The vehicle was described as a 2000 red four-door Toyota sedan. The victim was unable to identify the license plate due to the low quality of the video.

5/12

Vehicle theft

A vehicle parked at Zuma Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim had two bank cards in the glove department, which were stolen, and was notified of a $905 fraudulent charge made at a Macy’s in Thousand Oaks. The damaged door was estimated to cost $300. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

5/13

Burglary

A property on Seaboard Road was broken into, and a Louis Vuitton steamer trunk worth $30,000 was stolen from the bedroom closet. The victim was informed by the real estate agent of the burglary. The damage to the door was estimated to cost $20. There were no security cameras available for evidence.

Advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...