The following incidents were reported between March 22 to April 1

3/22

Burglary

A vehicle parked near Topanga State Beach was broken into and ransacked. The victim said they hid the key underneath the rear bumper, went surfing, and upon return, the key was missing, and his vehicle was ransacked. The victim’s iPhone, wallet and $40 in cash was stolen. They were later notified of a $3,800 withdrawal in their bank account. The iPhone was worth $1,000.

3/25

Grand Theft

An estimated $829 worth of alcohol was stolen from Vintage Grocers. The employee noticed several alcohol bottles were missing, and after reviewing the security camera footage, they saw two suspects filing a shopping cart with eighteen bottles of alcohol and were seen leaving the store without paying. The suspects were described as a black male and black female, medium build, black hair, and driving a Mercedez Benz C350.

3/27

Burglary

A property in Malibu was broken into and the window was shattered. The victim said their home was not ransacked because she believed the alarm frightened the suspects, and ran away. The window was estimated to cost $300 to repair. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

3/30

Petty Theft

A bottle of alcohol worth $50 was stolen from the CVS Pharmacy near Malibu Road. The suspect was described as female, wearing a white jacket, beanie, sunglasses and black leggings. The security footage was submitted for evidence.

4/1

Burglary

A business on PCH was broken into and an estimated $10,000 worth of cannabis items were stolen. The shattered window was estimated to cost $1,000 to repair.

