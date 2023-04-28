HomeOpinionLetters To The Editor
Letters To The Editor

Letter to The Editor: Cornucopia Farmer’s Market

Letter to the Editor
By Letter to the Editor
0
121
Letter to the Editor: The Malibu Times

Dear Editor,

Cornucopia Farmer’s Market is excellent. It provides a much-desired, much-needed service to the community of Malibu. Super fresh local produce of very high quality and the opportunity to get to know the farmers who actually grow the fruits and vegetables we eat is a very good idea.

The location of Legacy Park is an excellent place to host this Farmer’s Market. It is centrally located and very convenient. I hope you will continue to allow this location to be used by Cornucopia. A Farmer’s Market really is a vital element of any community.

To have it conveniently and centrally located is essential.
The Legacy Park location is perfect.

Thank you for your understanding and support!

Neal Harvey, Malibu

Previous article
Malibu’s first fire safety liaison returns
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this:
×